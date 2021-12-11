WATCH | Teen cartwheels into new life after 10-month treatment in US

By Kathryn Kimberley -

When 15-year-old Heather Botha arrived at the airport in Gqeberha this week after spending nearly a year undergoing treatment in the US, she did a cartwheel for her loved ones who had gathered to welcome her home.



Though performing the acrobatic feat comes easily to most children, for Heather, who was wheelchair- bound this time in 2020, it was an act that symbolised the end to her Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a rare condition characterised by continuous and spontaneous regional pain...