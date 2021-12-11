Stage and screen legend John Kani wows Eastern Cape actors
Aspiring Eastern Cape actors were in for a real treat when Marvel star John Kani hosted a theatre master class in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.
The Sizwe Banzi is Dead co-author spent his day watching auditions for two of his theatre productions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.