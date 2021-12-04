Your Weekend

‘Tannie Issie’ cleaning up Karoo town

Jansenville pensioner transforms sprawling trash heap into pristine park

Premium
Riaan Marais
News reporter
04 December 2021

What once looked like a rubbish dump on the outskirts of Jansenville has been slowly transformed into a beautiful park through the efforts of “Tannie Issie”.

For the past 10 months, Isabella Cadle, 70, has tackled one small issue at a time, removing garbage, trimming back thorn trees and slowly allowing the natural vegetation to reclaim a patch of land...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A country in crisis
Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

Most Read