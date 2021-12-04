‘Tannie Issie’ cleaning up Karoo town

Jansenville pensioner transforms sprawling trash heap into pristine park

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



What once looked like a rubbish dump on the outskirts of Jansenville has been slowly transformed into a beautiful park through the efforts of “Tannie Issie”.



For the past 10 months, Isabella Cadle, 70, has tackled one small issue at a time, removing garbage, trimming back thorn trees and slowly allowing the natural vegetation to reclaim a patch of land...