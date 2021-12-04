Ebubeleni Festival goes on despite shutdown call
The show must go on — that was the word from Ebubeleni Festival executive producer Marc Mahambehlala on Friday despite events across the country being cancelled due to Covid-19.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has strongly urged organisers to pull the plug on the festival due to the alarming uptick in Covid cases...
