Something's brewing along Eastern Cape coastline
New craft beer, distilling and wine route launched in time for tourist season
Thirteen breweries and distilleries along the newly launched Eastern Cape craft brewing, distilling and wine route are sure to set a frothy start to the summer season.
The route was established in partnership with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.