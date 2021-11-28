REVIEW | Disturbing piece of SA history captured in new novel
SA history buffs will thoroughly enjoy Douglas Hawkins’s second novel, Of Vagabonds, Missionaries and Thieves.
Historical fiction is not an easy genre for authors, as it entails extensive research and a thorough understanding of the past...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.