A WORD IN THE HAND: RABIES

Everyone has some form of rabid aversion, it’s all the rage

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



As if a new Covid-19 variant were not enough to make us nervous, there have been reported outbreaks of rabies in parts of KZN and the Eastern Cape.



Do be careful not to kiss any strange dogs, mongeese, kudu or people in these areas, particularly if they look as though they’ve just had a large cappuccino and haven’t wiped their lips...