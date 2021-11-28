Debate over preservation of ‘historic’ Mill Park wild fig
‘As beautiful as this tree is, and as much as I would love to keep it, it is causing havoc to my property’, says homeowner
A huge wild fig in the heart of Mill Park has caused debate among some of the city’s historians and the homeowner, after the resident sought permission to remove the tree from his property.
While the tree comes with a rich backstory, and many would like to see it preserved, their arguments are being countered by the dangers the tree is said to pose to the architectural heritage of the surrounding properties, along with possible health hazards...
