Twelve traditional healers graduate after training in Motherwell
Religious tolerance was the overarching message received by 12 traditional healers who recently graduated after completed their training in Motherwell this week.
The Nelson Mandela Bay deputy chair of Imbumba Yamanyange traditional forum, Dr Nosisa Yoko, 66, who is traditionally called Gobela Philasande, celebrated the graduation of her group of amatwasa (initiates) at the Motherwell Sports Centre on Thursday...
