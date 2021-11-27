One nurse, scores of patients at Nelson Mandela Bay clinic

Motherwell’s sick forced to go elsewhere due to chronic staff shortage at Kamvelihle clinic

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Sick people are being turned away from Motherwell’s Kamvelihle Clinic due to a shortage of nurses at the facility.



Just one nurse was on duty on Friday, forcing patients to cough up for taxi fare to go to clinics further afield...