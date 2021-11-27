One nurse, scores of patients at Nelson Mandela Bay clinic
Motherwell’s sick forced to go elsewhere due to chronic staff shortage at Kamvelihle clinic
Sick people are being turned away from Motherwell’s Kamvelihle Clinic due to a shortage of nurses at the facility.
Just one nurse was on duty on Friday, forcing patients to cough up for taxi fare to go to clinics further afield...
