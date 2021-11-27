Your Weekend

MBDA launches campaign against GBV in Helenvale

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
27 November 2021

The Mandela Bay Development Agency in partnership with various government sectors and non-profit organisations began its anti-gender-based violence campaign with a march in Helenvale on Friday. 

The campaign is being rolled out over one week through a series of events to raise awareness and equip the Helenvale community with knowledge to act against GBV...

