Husband claims Vicki had ‘dark side’

Murder victim labelled an addict and neglectful mother at bail hearing for two accused

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
27 November 2021

As the men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay woman Vicki Terblanche applied for bail on Friday, the defence tore into her character, labelling her a drug addict and a neglectful mom.

Appearing in the city’s magistrate’s court, Vicki’s estranged husband, businessman Arnold Terblanche, painted a picture of a troubled woman who battled substance abuse and was incapable of taking care of their 12-year-old son...

