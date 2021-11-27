Husband claims Vicki had ‘dark side’

Murder victim labelled an addict and neglectful mother at bail hearing for two accused

Senior Reporter



As the men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay woman Vicki Terblanche applied for bail on Friday, the defence tore into her character, labelling her a drug addict and a neglectful mom.



Appearing in the city’s magistrate’s court, Vicki’s estranged husband, businessman Arnold Terblanche, painted a picture of a troubled woman who battled substance abuse and was incapable of taking care of their 12-year-old son...