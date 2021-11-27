Court finds Luthando Siyoni was integral part of plot to kill Jayde

Life in prison for middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder

The family of Jayde Panayiotou embraced and clapped as convicted murderer Luthando Siyoni was led to the cells beneath the High Court in Gqeberha on Friday morning.



The 42-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for his part in arranging the hitmen responsible for the 2015 murder of the beloved Kariega schoolteacher — a murder paid for and orchestrated by her husband, Christopher...