Frightening consequences of conflict between humans and wildlife

‘The Edge of Existence’ takes searching look at standoff and what it spells for Serengeti’s future

By John Harvey -

Conflict between man and beast is not a new theme, but it is one that is taking on far greater importance these days.



The spread of the coronavirus has awakened us to the fact that human encroachment on previously wild areas can have catastrophic consequences, as we are now exposed to diseases that perhaps we would not have encountered before...