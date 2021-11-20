Tourists served unique taste of Eastern Cape along new craft beer route

Journey boasts 13 beer, gin, rum and wine-tasting stops

Local and international tourists have a new, thirst-quenching reason to visit the scenic Eastern Cape after the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency partnered with the province’s liquor board to launch an exciting craft brewing, distilling and wine route.



From Tsitsikamma to Jeffreys Bay, Gqeberha to Port Alfred, Chintsa and East London, beer lovers can visit an array of microbreweries and not only enjoy a taste of the unique offerings but also gain insight into the art of craft brewing through tours of the establishments...