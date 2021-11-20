Stage set for new Ironman African champion to be crowned
Gqeberha professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham is feeling “in the shape of his life” as he prepares to line up for his 12th Ironman African Championships in the city on Sunday.
The 2018 winner will take on some of the sport’s most talented individuals in what is set to be a pulsating day of action. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.