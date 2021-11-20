Stage set for new Ironman African champion to be crowned

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham is feeling “in the shape of his life” as he prepares to line up for his 12th Ironman African Championships in the city on Sunday.



The 2018 winner will take on some of the sport’s most talented individuals in what is set to be a pulsating day of action. ..