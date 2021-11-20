No peace yet for family of slain 90-year-old Hester Rudman

Three years after her brutal murder, killer/s still on the loose

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



It has been three years since 90-year-old Hester Rudman was stabbed and murdered in her Kariega home, yet the killer or killers responsible for her death are still roaming the streets.



After the third anniversary of her death, Rudman’s family this week said they were still battling to come to terms with the tragedy. ..