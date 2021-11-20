Motorists warn of looming disaster as traffic lights remain unfixed

Where is law enforcement in Standford Road area, residents ask

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

With traffic lights at three intersections in Standford Road out of order for more than two months, residents are fed-up and a few have even expressed their willingness to take matters into their own hands and direct the traffic.



The three intersections are at Third Avenue and Bethelsdorp Road in Windvogel as well as Marock Road in Salsoneville...