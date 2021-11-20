George region identified as isolated typhoid hotspot
The greater George region has been labelled as an isolated typhoid hotspot.
Western Cape health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said that from August 2020 until September 2021, 20 cases of typhoid fever had been reported in SA, of which 13 cases — including one death — were reported in the George region...
