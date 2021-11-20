Chippa’s Dickens can’t wait to take on former team Baroka

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United forward and former Baroka player Jemondre Dickens said he was looking forward to playing against his former team when the two sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm).



After the suspension of the team’s head coach, Gavin Hunt, due to poor results, Chippa will be looking to turn over a new leaf on Saturday...