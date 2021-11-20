Calub aces Varsity College bursary
Aspiring psychologist from Bloemendal a step closer to pursuing his dream
Calub Martin and his parents have had a huge weight lifted from their shoulders by the news that the 18-year-old has been awarded a scholarship by Varsity College.
The aspiring clinical psychologist from Bloemendal applied for the scholarship after his application to study at the college in 2022 was successful...
