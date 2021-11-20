Boks braced for brutal English battle

World Cup winners facing ‘biggest game of the season’

It will be hand-to-hand combat in the trenches when an indignant Springbok side collide with arch enemies England in a bone-jarring battle between bitter rivals in London on Saturday.



If the game lives up to the intensity of previous showdowns, the 82,000 sell-out Twickenham crowd will be treated to an enthralling contest (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...