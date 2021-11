Bethelsdorp, New Brighton still high on murder lists

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Bethelsdorp and New Brighton are still among the most dangerous places in SA.



The two areas were ranked in the top 30 police stations that recorded the highest murders between July and September. Bethelsdordop came in 29th with 48 reported cases and New Brighton was at 30 with 23 cases. ..