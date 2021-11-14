You should lose yourself in marriage





And no, we’re not talking about the loss of identity, but about dying to self. Dying to self has nothing to do with losing your identity or your personality. It doesn’t mean you ignore your needs, wants, life passions and desires or let go of your goals and dreams — and be lost in your spouse’s. It doesn’t mean you forgo your opinions, your beliefs, and your ideas in favour of your spouse’s. This is a very painful way of living and relating to someone...