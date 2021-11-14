Your Weekend

A WORD IN THE HAND: TART

To bake a tart or to be one? A sorry ghost has many options

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium
Sue de Groot
Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
14 November 2021

People seem to have mixed feelings about the deathbed “apology” issued by former segregated-SA president FW de Klerk. 

Some of the comments about the expedience of his half-baked attempt at exoneration have been somewhat tart...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet

Most Read