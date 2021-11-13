Solar boom highlights power transformation
Bay shapes new generation model as clamour grows for green energy sources independent of Eskom
The recent swathe of power outages has sparked a boom in the demand for solar power installations.
This is being driven in upmarket areas by residents and businesses wanting to become independent of Eskom’s sporadic supply...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.