Cheshire Home residents can’t wait to mix with public again at 5km fundraising walk

For 20 months their movement was mostly limited to the confines of Cheshire Home, for their own safety.



Now, the home’s 57 physically disabled residents will not only be able to mingle with other people, they will regain charge of their wellbeing when they take to the streets for a 5km fundraiser walk on December 11. ..