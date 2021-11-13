Bhisho to intervene as environmental concerns grow at Huisklip reserve
The provincial environment department has responded to criticism of the neglect at Huisklip Nature Reserve, saying it is establishing a proper management authority for the area.
The small Tsitsikamma reserve, situated between Oyster Bay and Eersterivier, within what is regarded as the coastal cradle of humankind, has been largely unprotected for 27 years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.