Your Weekend

‘Sophie’ series a gripping true-crime whodunnit

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork stands out from the rest of the murder mysteries

Premium
By John Harvey - 07 November 2021

Every one of SA's 'big three' streaming services — Netflix, Showmax and Amazon Prime — boasts a veritable smorgasbord of true-crime documentaries, and unsurprisingly so. It's a popular genre among viewers.

A fascination with the macabre is part of human makeup, whether we like to admit it or not, so the services go all out to meet the demand...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read