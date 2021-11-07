Your Weekend

Restore Huisklip as monument to the Khoisan

Bay conservationist calls for neglected nature reserve to be rejuvenated and refocused on heritage, eco-education and low impact eco-tourism

Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
07 November 2021

A unique little Eastern Cape nature reserve, tucked away in the heart of the planet's “coastal cradle of humankind”, has been lying unprotected for 27 years.

Situated on the Tsitsikamma coast between Oyster Bay and Eersterivier, Huisklip Nature Reserve includes a gorgeous coastline, a swathe of indigenous forest and a direct link to humanity's first steps on Earth...

