Restore Huisklip as monument to the Khoisan
Bay conservationist calls for neglected nature reserve to be rejuvenated and refocused on heritage, eco-education and low impact eco-tourism
A unique little Eastern Cape nature reserve, tucked away in the heart of the planet's “coastal cradle of humankind”, has been lying unprotected for 27 years.
Situated on the Tsitsikamma coast between Oyster Bay and Eersterivier, Huisklip Nature Reserve includes a gorgeous coastline, a swathe of indigenous forest and a direct link to humanity's first steps on Earth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.