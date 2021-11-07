Move on and put the city first
Lockdowns, social distancing, the emergence of a plethora of smaller parties and IEC glitches — the ANC and DA have been quick to explain their poor showing at the polls in the Bay, but the truth is likely to lie with apathetic voters.
It is true that there were many glitches with the voting system, and it is anyone’s guess how many ballots were lost. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.