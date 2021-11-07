REVIEW | Lovable septuagenarians return in delightful murder mystery

By John Harvey -

It seems odd to describe a novel where people die left, right and centre as “delightful”, but that is exactly what Richard Osman’s The Man Who Died Twice is.



It follows his hugely successful The Thursday Murder Club, where readers were first introduced to four 70-something Cooper’s Chase retirement village residents who like nothing more than a good murder, their afternoon tipple and each other’s company...