Analysts moot possible ANC, DA co-government for Nelson Mandela Bay

Ruling party big wigs head to Gqeberha for coalition talks

Premium Mandilakhe Kwababana

Digital reporter



As ANC heavyweights descend on Gqeberha this weekend for coalition talks, political pundits have indicated a co-government between the ANC and DA may be the only option for Nelson Mandela Bay.



The ANC and DA managed to eke out the same number of seats — 48 — after hotly contested elections that drew a low voter turnout. ..