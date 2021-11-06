Analysts moot possible ANC, DA co-government for Nelson Mandela Bay
Ruling party big wigs head to Gqeberha for coalition talks
As ANC heavyweights descend on Gqeberha this weekend for coalition talks, political pundits have indicated a co-government between the ANC and DA may be the only option for Nelson Mandela Bay.
The ANC and DA managed to eke out the same number of seats — 48 — after hotly contested elections that drew a low voter turnout. ..
