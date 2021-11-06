Agony for Jayde’s family as murder evidence presented once more

Hearing the evidence in the murder of Jayde Panayiotou has been no easier for her family the second time around, as was evident in their sobs from the courtroom gallery when a photo of her lifeless body flickered on the screen.



Most people only have to listen to such testimony once, but for Jayde’s family, they are having to relive their trauma as the fifth person accused of being implicated in her murder finally has his day in court...