Despite the drought, Bedford Country Gardens bloom

Expect outstanding show of roses on second weekend of flowers, farms, music and hearty hospitality

By Gillian McAinsh -

The green heart of the Eastern Cape midlands is coming alive with two Bedford Country Gardens festivals in 2021.



Blighted by Covid restrictions in 2020, it is back in full bloom as the annual festival of flowers, farms, music, fun and hearty farm hospitality...