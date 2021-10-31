Are you self-sabotaging your marriage?

Premium Mo and Phindi

Mo and Phindi



Imagine, you’ve just been married. Your spouse is madly in love with you, and no doubt, you both want to spend the rest of your lives together. But then in the midst of your honeymoon stage, which seems too good to be true to you, a lingering thought keeps crossing your mind that your partner is going to leave you — things can’t possibly be this good. Because of your previous experiences, you convince yourself that this is all smoke and mirrors.



So you tell your spouse that they should just dump you now, before they inevitably would anyway at some point in the future. They tell you, you’re being silly and brushes it off. But then with every disagreement and conflict, you keep telling them again and again, “Just leave me now! I know you’re going to at some point anyway”. Sometimes you invent conflicts just to test them and see if you’ll be proven right...