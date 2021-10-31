Alarm raised on security contract after deviation signed off

GOOD’s Troon accuses DA of pushing through 'irregular, corrupt' contract

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

Alarm bells have been rung over a contract to have security systems installed at municipal properties in Nelson Mandela Bay after the tender process deviated from costing the metro R7.2m.



The four companies, according to supply chain documents, were also asked to negotiate rates among themselves...