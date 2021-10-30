There’s something strange in the neighbourhood...

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



There is a witch who keeps the company of monsters, ghosts and all manner of ghastly creatures that could haunt your dreams, so beware when venturing to the house at the bottom of First Avenue.



However, come Monday, Peggy Galpin will take down all her Halloween decorations and prepare for the next date on her calendar of favourite dress-up holidays...