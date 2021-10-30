Save water now or face a dry Christmas in Nelson Mandela Bay

Each person must reduce water consumption by between 20% and 40%

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Unless Nelson Mandela Bay residents act immediately and decisively cut their water consumption, the city’s main dams will fail before Christmas and the municipal supply in many parts of the metro will stop.



This is the stark warning from the Bay’s drought war room corps, which says unless consumption is cut now from its current level of just under 300 megalitres (Ml) a day to 230Ml, the repercussions will be severe...