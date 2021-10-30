Rhodes alumnus earns top award for delving into language in law

Linguistics association names Dr Zakeera Docrat its most outstanding emerging researcher in Southern Africa

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Rhodes University alumnus Dr Zakeera Docrat’s academic contribution to language research has once again been recognised by the African Languages Association of Southern Africa.



The association recently awarded Docrat the most outstanding emerging researcher award in Southern Africa at their annual conference...