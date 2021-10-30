Last-ditch effort to stop NA contesting election fails

By Yolanda Palezweni and Devon Koen -

A last-ditch effort to stop the Northern Alliance (NA) from contesting the local government elections was thrown out of court on Friday after it failed to pass the first legal hurdle.



The request for an urgent application to be heard before Monday’s polls was dismissed by acting judge Lee-Anne Ah Shene in Gqeberha’s high court...