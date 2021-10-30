Agri EC steps up, forcing Cradock authorities to fix failing infrastructure

Organisation obtains court order to force municipality to stop sewage running through streets of Karoo town

By Weekend Post Correspondent -

After more than a year of helplessly watching sewage, toilet paper and other sanitary material run unabated through the streets and cemeteries of Cradock, the Makhanda High Court has stepped in to rectify the rot occurring in the Karoo town.



Agri EC on Thursday obtained a supervisory order from the court to force the Chris Hani District municipality (CHDM) to take urgent steps to rectify the current situation where raw, untreated sewage is flowing directly into the Fish River...