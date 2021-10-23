You know nothing from darting to and fro

A WORD IN THE HAND: FROM

It is sometimes assumed that the slang expression prevalent in parts of SA, “She knows from words” or “I know nothing from that” has seeped into English from Afrikaans, because “van” doubles as “of” and “from” in that language.



“Ek is van die Kaap” can be translated as either “I am from the Cape” or “I am of the Cape”. Both would pass muster with English grammarians, but when it comes to “Ek weet niks van skape nie” the correct translation is “I know nothing of (or about) sheep” and not “I know nothing from sheep”...