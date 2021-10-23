Wild Coast’s maritime riches explored in fascinating new book

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Giant waves, a glorious coastline and a treasure chest of historical detail and fantastic adventure are just some of the elements of a new maritime book on the Wild Coast.



Navigating South Africa’s Wild Coast — A Transkei Maritime Story is the latest work from Bay author, researcher, publisher and photographer Colin Urquart and on this occasion he has shared the writing with his wife Lynette. ..