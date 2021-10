Nafcoc gives ANC last chance ahead of polls

By Nomazima Nkosi -

This is the last chance the ANC will receive the support of Nafcoc in Nelson Mandela Bay if its members do not benefit from projects in the city after November 1.



This was the warning given by Nafcoc chair Mpilo Ndlaleni at the ANC’s Conversation with Business Professionals at the Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday night...