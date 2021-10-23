‘Digital’ bins worth R16m gather dust at Knysna sports complex

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



Refuse bins worth R16m have been left dumped at Knysna’s municipal sports complex, gathering dust instead of being distributed to residents.



Each bin is meant to be equipped with a radio frequency identification (RIFD) tag linked to an erf number so that billing can be matched to the number of removals from a specific property...