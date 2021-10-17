Search for doomed Rietbok ‘to begin within weeks’

Decades-old mystery of passenger plane may be solved soon

By John Harvey -

In the next few weeks, the search will begin in earnest for the Rietbok, the doomed passenger plane that went down off Kayser’s Beach near East London on March 13 1967.



That is the word from veteran SA pilot and researcher Wouter Botes, who is embarking on a follow-up documentary series after the success of his previous show, Flights to Nowhere...