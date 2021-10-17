Search for doomed Rietbok ‘to begin within weeks’
Decades-old mystery of passenger plane may be solved soon
In the next few weeks, the search will begin in earnest for the Rietbok, the doomed passenger plane that went down off Kayser’s Beach near East London on March 13 1967.
That is the word from veteran SA pilot and researcher Wouter Botes, who is embarking on a follow-up documentary series after the success of his previous show, Flights to Nowhere...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.