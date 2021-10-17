Farming on wheels, done just right!

No task too difficult for wheelchair-bound Karoo farmer Sarel Hayward

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Farming in the Karoo can be challenging, thanks to the heat, the drought and the large expanses of farmland where most farmers rear small stock for wool or meat.



Sometimes getting to the farm requires the opening and closing of dozens of farm gates, and the unforgiving terrain lends itself to long, dusty treks on foot to inspect animals, water and grazing...