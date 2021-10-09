Premier, top officials linked to siphoning of funds ‘largely of criminal nature’

Public protector's report shows millions meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018 diverted to several accounts

Premium Nomazima Nkosi

Senior council reporter



It was the desire to create a better “flow” into the living areas that sparked a R450,000 renovation project at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s home in East London, paid for with money siphoned from the Mbizana municipality.



With only an estimate and no quote in place, the company received the payment even after it insisted that proper plans had to be drawn up to get an exact cost...