Man accused of murdering his blind baby abandons bail bid

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



The father accused of murdering his 10-month-old blind baby boy did an about-turn on Friday when he abandoned his bid for bail.



Jason Mandeka, 26, who initially brought a formal bail application to the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court after his arrest last week, informed the court he no longer wanted to continue with his bid for freedom after the state led evidence opposing his release...